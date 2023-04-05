 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will result in
minor flooding at both Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1115 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 03/19/1945.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse school referendum approved: "Still have work ahead of us"

  • Updated
  • 0
school district

A referendum to exceed school revenue limits passed by nearly 5,500 votes.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters approved the School District of La Crosse operational referendum by 5,477 votes Tuesday. 

The referendum asked residents to exceed the revenue limits by $60 million over the next six years. 

It would increase and extend the 2018 operating referendum by $6.25 million in the 2023-24 school year, to $10.75 million for the next five years. 

The district's superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel said the passing of the referendum is a relief. 

"The other pathways that we would have had to imagined were not pretty and it wouldn't have been good for kids," Engel said. "With the passage of this referendum it really allows us to focus on a bright future. We still have work ahead of us - we still need to be as efficient as possible but it is a huge relief."

The funds will be used to, as Engel put it, "continue to do those basic things we've wanted to do for our kids." That includes supporting student's mental health and student technology, investing in aging buildings, and attracting and retaining teachers with competitive wages. 

With the passing of the referendum, residents will see an increase of $29 per $100,000 of home value. 

