La Crosse school referendum approved: "Still have work ahead of us"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters approved the School District of La Crosse operational referendum by 5,477 votes Tuesday.
The referendum asked residents to exceed the revenue limits by $60 million over the next six years.
It would increase and extend the 2018 operating referendum by $6.25 million in the 2023-24 school year, to $10.75 million for the next five years.
The district's superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel said the passing of the referendum is a relief.
"The other pathways that we would have had to imagined were not pretty and it wouldn't have been good for kids," Engel said. "With the passage of this referendum it really allows us to focus on a bright future. We still have work ahead of us - we still need to be as efficient as possible but it is a huge relief."
The funds will be used to, as Engel put it, "continue to do those basic things we've wanted to do for our kids." That includes supporting student's mental health and student technology, investing in aging buildings, and attracting and retaining teachers with competitive wages.
With the passing of the referendum, residents will see an increase of $29 per $100,000 of home value.
