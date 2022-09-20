La Crosse Schools host latest referendum listening session

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Logan Middle School played host to the La Crosse School District's latest listening session on the upcoming $194 million referendum that will be on November's general election ballot.
A crowd consisting of north side residents asked Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel questions regarding a handful of concerns. These include possible changes to school safety, the need for after school transportation and why expanding Logan High was not chosen as the best option. District officials said that neighboring property is owned by the city and limits expansion of the building.
One asked how enrollment may change if the referendum passes. Engel says that while some may opt to attend a different district such as Onalaska, the new facilities may also attract new students and offset any losses.
After that, people were given the chance to tour Logan Middle School to view the status of the facility.
Tamra Dickinson has attended every listening session so far and says that the location of each one is beneficial in getting the information out to all district residents.
"I do believe the location change is important because people from French Island tend to go to this location," Dickinson said. "There's more south side people I've seen at the Longfellow location. I think we all just need to know and we need to attend all the sessions. I think it's really important that you tour the facilities afterwards to see just what do these buildings have that is either valuable or does need some serious attention."
The next listening session will be held virtually on October 5.
