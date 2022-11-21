La Crosse shoppers preparing for Thanksgiving

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and La Crosse residents are out shopping making sure they have enough food for their family reunions.
At Festival Foods along Copeland Avenue, Assistant Store Manager Nick Dziedzic said that they do see an increase in transactions during the holidays with the meat department having larger orders than normal.
Despite that, he said that it doesn't tend to be overwhelmingly busy even when the store is open on Thanksgiving Day.
"It's really not that bad. I think people know that has been there and been open on Thanksgiving," Dziedzic said. "We've shortened hours now compared to what we used to the last few years with the pandemic and things like that. Right away, it's quite busy. People trying to get to their destinations, but it works out pretty well."
Many shoppers have noticed an increase in prices for the items they buy. According to Forbes, a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 will cost $64.05, 20-percent more than last year and 40-percent more than it was in 2020. The price of a 16 pound turkey will average $29, five more than a year ago.
Shopper Hank Kasson says he gets stunned at certain prices when at the grocery store.
“I was looking the other day and I paid like $5 for a pound of butter and I almost had a heart attack," Kasson said. "You can usually get two pounds of butter for five bucks. And I waited closer to Thanksgiving hoping to find some better deals and saved a bit of money.”
Festival's hours on Thanksgiving will be 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
All HyVee locations will be closed for the first time in the company's history.