La Crosse Skyrockers getting ready for NYE shows

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For 93 years, the La Crosse Skyrockers have lit up the sky and are preparing to do so again on Saturday night.
To celebrate New Year's Eve, the group of around 30 volunteers will hold a pair of fireworks shows. The first is at 6 p.m. and the other at midnight. An estimated 1,000 fireworks are to be set off.
Skyrockers president Marty Schmal says the annual performance is something the community cares a great deal about.
"I think it's a tradition that's been ongoing," Schmal said. "Everybody knows that we're going to have a really good fireworks show and they plan around it. It's a matter of involving the community. The kids. The adults. It's something everybody remembers every year. It's something fun to do on New Years."
Schmal said the first show is a "warm up" while the later performance is a "big thump in the sky."
WXOW isn't airing the midnight show as in previous years. Schmal says the shows from Grandad Bluff are visible almost everywhere in the city.