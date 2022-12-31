La Crosse Skyrockers New Year's Eve fireworks show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Skyrockers light up the sky with two New Year's Eve fireworks shows.
The 6 p.m. show had close to 1,200 fireworks being set off of Grandad Bluff and the midnight show had roughly 700 high-flying fireworks. The shows are put together by a team of 25 volunteers.
"We don't celebrate in the sense of going out and hanging out with family and dinner," La Crosse Skyrockers president Marty Schmal said. "We come up here and we hang out with this group of friends. We know that going into the New Year's we've done something for our community and got to see a bunch of friends."
He said the firework shows are made possible through community donations.