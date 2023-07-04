La Crosse Skyrockers prepare for 4th of July firework show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse Skyrockers crew spent Tuesday afternoon at Pettibone Park preparing to light off 1,400 fireworks for the 4th of July show for Riverfest.
President of La Crosse Skyrockers Marty Schmal said preparations for the show happens months in advance. And this year's show will be one for the books.
"It's going to be worth watching tonight we should have some shells that match very well in color and size. And I got a new little something that might go in the water that nobody seen yet," Schmal said.
Schmal said he is grateful for the community support Skyrockers receives each year.
The show starts at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
