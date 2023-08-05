 Skip to main content
La Crosse Speedway hosts trailer race of destruction

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The racing action continues at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem with its annual Trailer Race of Destruction. 

The novelty show was the first trailer race of the season, with the goal being destruction. 

"It’s just one of those novelties that’s unique to La Crosse Speedway, here,” said Austin Wells, General Manager of the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway. "It’s just a really exciting race. A lot of work goes into it, obviously a lot of clean up work afterwards, but it’s a thrilling show for the fans and everyone around just enjoys it.” 

police of destruction.jpg

Drivers ram their trucks and trailers into other competitors, and the last one rolling wins. 

The race brings one-of-a-kind entertainment to area racing fans. 

"It's like nothing you've ever seen,” said Tyler Mickshcl, a trailer racer. “It's impossible to explain. Every single one is different because you never have the same vehicles twice, it's never the same trailers twice. And all kinds of things happen. It's rolling chaos, and it's unpredictable and unscripted and fun to watch."

cars racing.jpg

The next trailer race of the season is scheduled for September 9th, during the raceway’s Night of Destruction, which will feature monster trucks, jet cars, mini vans, fireworks, and, of course, another trailer race of destruction. 

“Destruction is the primary objective, so if you want to see things get destroyed, this is the best place to do it,” said Wells.

