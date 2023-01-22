La Crosse Stars fundraise with 10-hour 'Spin-a-thon'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Stars, an area winter color guard, held their annual 'Spin-a-thon' fundraiser Sunday.
The La Crosse Stars, which includes varsity and junior varsity teams, spent the day preparing for their competitive season.
Donations were pledged during the 10 hour day while the teams learned choreography, technique and stage makeup during the 'Spin-a-thon.'
Sophomore Kaylee Curran, who travels from West Salem for the activity, says it's taught her so much more.
"You learn how to push through things because winter guard and spinning flags and rifles can cause a lot of mental blocks and it can be hard to get over that," Curran said. "It can help you push through and learn how to get over your fears."
The La Crosse Stars is fairly new - only in its second year, as the pandemic put a pause to the activity.
Director Jason Harden said he'd love to see the winter guard continue to grow.
"I would love to see more students have the opportunity for it. So, awareness is a big thing about that," Harden said. "We've heard before 'Oh I didn't even know this was a thing.' Awareness is one to provide the opportunity for students who are interested in this type of art."
He added this event is also preparing the groups for La Crosse's first ever winter guard competition, happening March 25.
At the end of the 10-hour day, the two La Crosse Stars groups and Onalaska's winter guard gave friends and families a sneak peak at the routines they've been preparing.
The money raised from the 'Spin-a-thon' will go toward organization expenses, which includes travel fees, competition fees, equipment and uniforms.