La Crosse Street construction begins

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers signed a $6.7 million dollar contract to make repairs to La Crosse Street, with the project officially beginning on Monday.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds tells News 19 that it took about twenty years to get to this point. The road runs along Highway 16, so the Department of Transportation has to make the bulk of decisions and cover most of the funding.
“It’s a state highway," Reynolds said. "It’s one of the key arteries into and out of La Crosse. As a city, we have tried to do little patching here and there and make improvements along La Crosse Street in different kinds of ways in the past. At the end of the day, it’s a big project and the state really needed to be involved.”
DAAR Engineer in is overseeing construction with the main contractor being Chippewa Concrete Services serving as the main contractor. Both companies were selected to fix Highway 35 at the 14/61 intersection.
Mike Novey with DAAR says that the project will be broken up into multiple parts.
"The project's going to be broken into three segments," Novey said. "Working from west to east. West Avenue to East Avenue. East Avenue to Hillview. Hillview to Losey Boulevard. The first segment, West Avenue to East Avenue, should be completed sometime in August with the next segment being a September to October time frame. The final completion date is May of next year."
Novey adds that construction could end by December if all goes well. If not, no portion of the street will be closed or delayed over the winter.
As for the new additions coming, Novey says a complete overhaul is on the way.
“The project consists of upgrades to water and sanitary lines," Novey said. "New street lighting. New at West Avenue. New Pavement. Curb and gutter. Sidewalk. We’re going to be adding a bidirectional turn lane throughout the project.”
The project comes as the state track meet comes to an end. Reynolds says they urged the DOT to wait until the 20,000 spectator event was over and the coordination was seamless.
"It was very important for us that the DOT take that into account and not do any construction that would interfere with the track meet," Reynolds said. "That is an extremely high profile event. It would have been really challenging if we had construction going on then. We made it very clear that that was not going to happen. The DOT was willing to work within that schedule. We're very pleased about that."
Local residents will still have access during the entire construction period. Ways to area businesses will remain open as well. Myrick Park and the Marsh Trail Systems will also remain open during the project.