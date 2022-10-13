La Crosse sued over Conversion Therapy ban

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has filed a lawsuit against the City of La Crosse for it's conversion therapy ban.

The ban was passed on September 8 by the City of La Crosse City Council.

The lawsuit is on behalf of Joy Buchman, a La Crosse resident who is a licensed mental health professional and the owner of Kinsman Redeemer Counseling Center, LLC in La Crosse. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

The suit claims that the city's conversion ban ordinance violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments in the Constitution of the United States by encroaching on the right to free speech and religion. The suit also urges the court to bar the City of La Crosse from enforcing the Ordinance, and award the Plaintiff nominal damages, costs, and attorney’s fees.

“The City of La Crosse is under the mistaken impression that it can simply punish citizens who dare to voice officially-disfavored viewpoints on public issues of critical importance. The First Amendment prohibits exactly this kind of big-government bullying. Attempts to falsely paint as hateful those who share good- faith disagreements on matters going to the core of what it means to be human won’t salvage the City’s position,” said Anthony LoCoco, WILL Deputy Counsel.

Commenting on the lawsuit, Buchman said, “My mission as a counselor is to provide healing and guidance to anyone who comes to me for help. Government officials should not be allowed to police the private conservations I have with clients in need and then punish me for saying something they don’t like.”

WILL's lawsuit contends:

1. The City of La Crosse has determined that the best use of limited municipal resources is to wade into some of the most profound ontological, moral, and religious debates of our age—the meaning and proper ends of sex, gender, and sexual attraction—declare one side the “winner,” and investigate and punish those who dare to voice opposing views.

2. La Crosse has enacted an ordinance that penalizes medical or mental health professionals if they express certain officially disfavored viewpoints relating to sexual orientation or gender identity when counseling their patients. These professionals have La Crosse’s approval, for example, to engage in counseling “that provides assistance to a person undergoing gender transition, or counseling that provides acceptance, support, and understanding of a person or facilitates a person’s coping, social support, and identity exploration and development,” but they may not engage in “efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions.” Violation of the Ordinance results in significant financial penalties as well as potential referral to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (“DSPS”) for further investigation and possible sanction.

3. This type of viewpoint discrimination is prohibited by the United States Constitution. It is black letter law that a municipality like La Crosse has no authority to simply prohibit the expression of certain opinions it dislikes. La Crosse may not force medical and mental health experts who have good faith disagreements with La Crosse’s official perspective to choose between regurgitating that perspective and financial and professional ruination.

4. La Crosse’s ordinance also violates state and federal free exercise protections, is unlawfully vague, and is preempted by contrary state legislation.

5. Consequently, Plaintiff Joy Buchman, a licensed counselor who works in La Crosse and is harmed by La Crosse’s speech code, brings this action to obtain a declaration that the ordinance is unlawful and an injunction barring its enforcement.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) sent letters to the City of La Crosse urging them to reconsider the ban on behalf of the Save Your Rights Coalition of La Crosse.

WXOW has contacted Mayor Mitch Reynolds and City Hall regarding the lawsuit and are awaiting a comment.

We will update this story when those comments become available.