La Crosse surgeon retiring from facility grandfather started

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – It’s common for doctors to say they stand on the shoulders of those who came before them. For Dr. Joseph Skemp, who is retiring from Mayo Clinic Health System after nearly 33 years, those shoulders were likely family members.
Skemp is the grandson of Dr. Archibald Skemp, who started the health care practice in La Crosse in 1923 and was later joined by his brothers and then followed by several of his sons and nephews.
When he started considering a profession, Joseph Skemp, said he was drawn to medicine because of the time he spent at the clinic with his father and the stories he heard about other family members who came before him.
While his grandfather died before he was born, Skemp said his presence at the clinic and hospital is felt every day as he passes his grandfather’s photo on his way to the operating room. But there were also all the stories he heard about the man while growing up and after he started his career in La Crosse.
“I heard a lot of stories about my grandfather going out to deliver babies out at at farm houses and falling asleep at the kitchen table with the snow melting off his boots while somebody else is boiling water and somebody's in labor in the backroom,” Skemp said. “And so I heard all those stories and that always got my attention. I thought, Oh, that'd be something I'd like to look into.”
Looking back on a career that spanned more than three decades, Skemp said the changes were immense.
He has seen the hospital's name change from St. Francis to Franciscan Skemp and then to Mayo Clinic Health System, a move he played a role in helping bring about.
For many years, before operating he would have to work his way through large paper files and review x-ray films. Now all of that is at the tip of his fingers.
Even the way surgeries are done has changed. Traditional surgical methods have given way to minimally invasive procedures done laparoscopically or with robots, he said.
“The way medicine is practiced now is, is radically different,” he said. “Though early on, I did make a few house calls on the way home because I knew that patients lived in my neighborhood. And I did think of my grandfather then. But you know, the principles are the same in terms of being present, listening, making sure you're observant and trying to cross all your T's and dot your I's in terms of caring for people.”
As he prepares to say goodbye, Skemp said he thinks back to all of the people he worked with and, of course, the patients who trusted him to care for them.
Skemp’s last shift will be May 2nd and like he did when he started in July of 1989, he will be on call.
While another Skemp will leave the facility Archibald Skemp started in 1923, the fourth generation is already leaving their mark as Skemp’s son is now a practicing physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.