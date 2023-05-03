La Crosse Symphony Orchestra announces its Wannabe Conductor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra announces the winners of it's Wannabe Conductor Competition.
Bill LaRue and Brad Webber will conduct parts of "Springtime is Paris" on May 6. Webber will lead the orchestra alongside his son Charley.
LaRue raised over $25,000, the second most in the history of the event. Half of the fund raised will go to LaRue's chosen non profit, the La Crosse Children's Museum.
The Children's Museum plans to use that money to fund a new music exhibit.
All six candidates collectively raised over $80,000 in this year's campaign.
A little more than $40,000 of which is going to the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.