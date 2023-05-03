 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse Symphony Orchestra announces its Wannabe Conductor

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra announces the winners of it's Wannabe Conductor Competition.

La Crosse Symphony Orchestra announces its Wannabe Conductor

Bill LaRue and Brad Webber will conduct parts of "Springtime is Paris" on May 6. Webber will lead the orchestra alongside his son Charley.

LaRue raised over $25,000, the second most in the history of the event. Half of the fund raised will go to LaRue's chosen non profit, the La Crosse Children's Museum.

The Children's Museum plans to use that money to fund a new music exhibit.

All six candidates collectively raised over $80,000 in this year's campaign.

A little more than $40,000 of which is going to the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you