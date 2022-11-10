La Crosse Symphony Orchestra performs Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra is preparing for their next performance, titled "Made in America."
Held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center, it will feature music from American composers Aaron Copeland and Joan Tower. There's also a special guest performance from pianist Drew Petersen.
When preparing for a concert, Music Director Alexander Platt says they only have limited time to rehearse, but the artists are very proficient.
"We take three very intensive three hour rehearsals to prepare for our concerts," Platt said. "It's one of the great satisfactions of being Music Director of the LSO. Is that from the very first minute of the very first rehearsal, we're already making music. It's that good."
The orchestra is also selling coupon books as a fundraiser. The cost is $50 and offers around $500 in savings to local restaurants and businesses. They can be purchased at concerts, the symphony's office or on their website.
Click here for ticket information on Saturday's performance.