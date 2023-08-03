La Crosse teen homicide suspect heading to trial

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse teen charged in the death of a young child in June appeared in court on Thursday to determine if there was enough evidence to go to trial.
We are now identifying 16-year-old Kamitri Riles, who is being charged as an adult with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of a 4-year-old girl back in June.
The victim is being referred to as S.H. to protect the identity of her family.
After testimony from multiple experts regarding the injuries that led to her death, as well as Riles' interviews with investigators, Judge Ramona Gonzalez decided that there is probable cause to proceed to trial.
The criminal complaint said that dispatch were called on June 14 to a residence on Winneshiek Road in La Crosse for an unresponsive child. The complaint said that La Crosse Police officers were at the location on another case, so were able to get inside the residence in a matter of seconds.
They found the child not breathing and cold to the touch. Paramedics who'd arrived pronounced the child dead several minutes later.
In the initial conversations with investigators, K.R. said the child fell down on her face a couple of times while playing.
The complaint said that an autopsy was done in Rochester the next day. The physician who did the autopsy, Dr. Andrew Layman, said that he found blunt force injuries to the head and neck. He also found "blunt force injuries to the torso and extremities, including multiple contusions and deep tissue hemorrhages."
In a second interview on June 22, the complaint, "After a period of time, K.R. said, “I hit her a little too hard”. Investigator Rosenow said, “You hit her a little too hard?” K.R. nodded his head up and down, appearing to indicate “yes”.
K.R. told investigators that he'd hit the child twice and she'd hit her head on the floor both times.
The final paragraph of the complaint stated, "(Investigator) Burg asked K.R., “What was going through your head?” He said, “about what happened”. Burg asked K.R. “What Part” of what happened does he keep replaying in his head. K.R. paused for five seconds and said “When I put my hands on her”. Burg told K.R. people can’t wrap their minds around what happened. K.R. told me, “I can’t either”.
An arraignment hearing where Riles will be formally charged and enter a plea, is set for Friday afternoon.
Riles is held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.