La Crosse to sign sister city agreement with Junglinster, Luxembourg

  • 0
Junglinster, Luxembourg (2).jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is about to enter its newest sister city relationship-this time with a town in Luxembourg.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds is signing the Friendship document on Wednesday afternoon in a virtual ceremony with Junglinster Mayor Romain Reitz.

The city of around 7,800 people is in the eastern part of the country about ten miles north of the capitol.

According to a release from the City of La Crosse, there's a strong immigrant history that dates back to the earliest days of the city. 

In 2007, the Luxembourg American Decendants Society of La Crosse was organized to honor the history and to create bonds with people and places in the country. 

As part of that effort, virtual and in-person educational exchange efforts between Aquinas High School and the Lënster Lycée International School began in 2020. The program has now been extended to include students at Central High School. 

In 2022, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg visited La Crosse while on tour through the Midwest. 

Plans call for 25 students from the International School to come to the city to spend several weeks here this summer with their teachers as the educational programs continue. 

The release said that Viterbo University and UW-La Crosse have also created educational exchange programs with the University of Luxembourg for students and teachers.

Wednesday's signing would mark La Crosse's eighth sister-city relationship. 

The others include Bantry, Ireland; Dubna, Russia; Epinal, France; Førde, Norway; Friedberg, Germany; Luoyang, China; and The Republic of Cameroon, Kumbo, West Africa.

Anyone interested in watching tomorrow's ceremonies can either attend in-person at City Hall or virtually at: https://stream.lifesizecloud.com/extension/16833898/7b733fb9-0fb1-4beb-aac2-8c493ef6aee8

