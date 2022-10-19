La Crosse urging homeowners to "Leaf It" this fall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The leaves are falling and the City of La Crosse is encouraging homeowners to mulch them this year instead of spending the time raking.
The city's sustainable "Leaf It" initiative says that there are a number of benefits to the soil and yards by mulching.
From the city's Parks and Recreation Department release on the initiative, mulching:
• Nourishes Soil – As organic mulch decomposes, it nourishes your soil and feeds your plants.
• Suppresses Weeds – Mulch cuts weed seeds from the sunlight. This prevents them from growing enough to break through the surface.
• Conserves Water -Mulch helps soil retain moisture.
• Regulates Temperature- Mulch insulates your plants’ root systems against the sun and extreme temperature variations.
• Prevents Erosion- Mulch acts as the first defense against nature’s elements that can wear away your soil.
• Provides Nutrients for Organisms- Mulching helps maintain a healthy ecosystem in your yard.
• Save Time -Imagine all the time you’ll save by not having to clear all the leaves from your yard!
Homeowners and businesses can register for the Leaf It program online here. You can also pick up a "Leaf It" yard sign at City Hall at 400 La Crosse St, Monday through Thursday from 8:00am to 4:00pm or the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center at 1433 Rose St, Monday through Thursday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.