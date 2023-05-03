La Crosse-Valley View Rotary announcing this year's Moon Tune's lineup

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The lineup for this year's Moon Tunes is now out.
The music series kicks of June 1 at Riverside Park and runs through September 9. Concerts are held Thursdays from 5:30-8.
According to co-founder Terry Bauer, the summer concert series was created to help build the bandshell. Now, it's grown to become the community's concert.
"Just seeing them come out and enjoy the comradery, all of the different things that are going on here during the show. It's like when you host a party. It's the people that make the party a party," Bauer said. "People take ownership, it's their concert, it's their event."
The free concerts feature local food trucks at the park, including Apothik, Monkey Business and Taco Bros.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 1: Tom Wopat & The Midwestern All Star Band, featuring Cousin Dan and special appearance by the General Lee
- June 8: Beatles Tribute with Hans Mayer & Friends, The Doors Tribute with Night Divides the Day, featuring Ryan Torgerson
- June 15: All Star Tribute to Chicago, LB & the Hi Volts R&B Review
- June 22: Ironstill, TUGG
- July 13: Mamma Mia with CT Dynamos Reunited, Jersey Boys & Rock 'n Roll with High Mileage
- July 20: The Garden of Eatin' Blues Band, Tobasco Cat, Kyle Renfro Trio
- July 27: John smith & Co., The Monkees Tribute with the Old 63's featuring Lisa Freedlund & Company
- August 3: Stevie Nicks Tribute featuring Mary Cortesi, James Taylor Tribute featuring Dan Sebranek
- August 10: Irish Fest Night - Boxing Banjo, The Screaming Orphans
- August 17: La Crosse Symphony, The Executives
- August 24: The Remainders with Special Guests
- August 31: Charlie Boy, Bob Dylan Tribute with the Mayor Brothers Band
- September 7: Glass Stiletto, Mr. Blink
- September 9: Woodstock 2023
