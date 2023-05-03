 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse-Valley View Rotary announcing this year's Moon Tune's lineup

  • Updated
  • 0
Moon Tunes

Moon Tunes celebrates their 11th concert series this summer with a fun-filled lineup.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The lineup for this year's Moon Tunes is now out. 

The music series kicks of June 1 at Riverside Park and runs through September 9. Concerts are held Thursdays from 5:30-8. 

According to co-founder Terry Bauer, the summer concert series was created to help build the bandshell. Now, it's grown to become the community's concert. 

"Just seeing them come out and enjoy the comradery, all of the different things that are going on here during the show. It's like when you host a party. It's the people that make the party a party," Bauer said. "People take ownership, it's their concert, it's their event."

The free concerts feature local food trucks at the park, including Apothik, Monkey Business and Taco Bros. 

The schedule is as follows:

  • June 1: Tom Wopat & The Midwestern All Star Band, featuring Cousin Dan and special appearance by the General Lee
  • June 8: Beatles Tribute with Hans Mayer & Friends, The Doors Tribute with Night Divides the Day, featuring Ryan Torgerson
  • June 15: All Star Tribute to Chicago, LB & the Hi Volts R&B Review
  • June 22: Ironstill, TUGG
  • July 13: Mamma Mia with CT Dynamos Reunited, Jersey Boys & Rock 'n Roll with High Mileage
  • July 20: The Garden of Eatin' Blues Band, Tobasco Cat, Kyle Renfro Trio
  • July 27: John smith & Co., The Monkees Tribute with the Old 63's featuring Lisa Freedlund & Company
  • August 3: Stevie Nicks Tribute featuring Mary Cortesi, James Taylor Tribute featuring Dan Sebranek
  • August 10: Irish Fest Night - Boxing Banjo, The Screaming Orphans 
  • August 17: La Crosse Symphony, The Executives
  • August 24: The Remainders with Special Guests
  • August 31: Charlie Boy, Bob Dylan Tribute with the Mayor Brothers Band
  • September 7: Glass Stiletto, Mr. Blink
  • September 9: Woodstock 2023

For more information on Moon Tunes, click here.

