La Crosse votes canvassed

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - La Crosse county officials canvassed the votes from Tuesday's spring election. The counting began at 9 a.m. The canvass provided an accounting for every vote cast, making every valid vote included in the final certified total.
"We didn't have any issues or complaints," said Ginny Dankmeyer, La Crosse County Clerk. "We go through the numbers, we confirm everything matches up, the integrity of these elections are there, they're secure, they're done fully."
Once results are certified by the canvass, candidates in close races can ask for a recount. Six races were close enough for recounts if candidates so requested. There is a charge for the recount to whomever requested it. However, in the case of any race within a margin of fewer than 10 votes, a recount request is provided for free. Two county races qualified for that recount.