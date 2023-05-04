 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse Water Rescue Team getting some swift river practice

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department took advantage of the current flood stage of the Mississippi River, allowing for their water rescue team to conduct training. The 18 members of the group were able to hold both boat operations as well as swift water rescue practice. 

rescue one

The 18 members of the team took part in boat operation training as well as swift water rescue training.

"We love real time training," said Lt. Jay Lindahl, team leader. "When we get these flood environments it's a dangerous situation but it is really good training and we take a lot of safety precautions...that all help us be prepared."

It's a year round training cycle for the team. In the winter they also take on the responsibility of ice rescue. Outside of the water rescue team, all other firefighters get cross trained, so everyone can take on some part of these unique rescue operations.

