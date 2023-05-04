La Crosse Water Rescue Team getting some swift river practice

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department took advantage of the current flood stage of the Mississippi River, allowing for their water rescue team to conduct training. The 18 members of the group were able to hold both boat operations as well as swift water rescue practice.
"We love real time training," said Lt. Jay Lindahl, team leader. "When we get these flood environments it's a dangerous situation but it is really good training and we take a lot of safety precautions...that all help us be prepared."
It's a year round training cycle for the team. In the winter they also take on the responsibility of ice rescue. Outside of the water rescue team, all other firefighters get cross trained, so everyone can take on some part of these unique rescue operations.