La Crosse woman charged with sexually assaulting three minors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Charges are filed on Friday against a La Crosse woman accused of having sexual contact with three children last month at a south side home.
Penelope A. Hanson, 26, is charged with two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child under 16 years of age, one count of exposing genitals, and Sexual Intercourse with a Child between 16-19.
According to the criminal complaint, the three young teenagers, two males and a female, after drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, were assaulted by Hanson on the evening of November 18.
She was arrested after one of the juvenile males came forward at his school to report the incident and police were called.
When interviewed by police, Hanson said due to the drugs and alcohol she'd consumed that night, she didn't remember anything about what happened during the evening.
The criminal complaint said that she admitted to another adult about what she had done at the home.
During the court hearing on Friday, Hanson was ordered to have no contact with any of the people involved. She was also given a $25,000 signature bond.