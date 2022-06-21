La Crosse woman facing arson charges for May house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse woman is facing arson charges related to a May house fire on the north side that caused $70-80,000 in damages according to the homeowner.
The criminal complaint against Brianna Lawrence, 23, charges her also with three counts of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety because there were people in the residence at 1917 Prospect Street when the fire began on May 3.
No one was hurt in the fire.
The complaint stated that a surveillance camera showed a woman believed to be Lawrence leaving the home through a basement egress window. A few minutes later, smoke started coming from the window and gets progressively darker in color. The woman is then seen running ran back to the home. About a minute later, a man left the home followed by another man, believed to be Lawrence's boyfriend, who tried to put out the fire. Everyone left before the fire department or police arrived that day.
When questioned about the fire, Lawrence said there were problems with the furnace and electrical breakers in the home. Her boyfriend said that when he went downstairs, he saw fire coming from the area around the furnace.
Fire investigators said that based on the evidence they found, the fire was "intentionally set" by igniting a mattress which was located in a basement bedroom.
Lawrence appeared Tuesday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond and returns to court next month.