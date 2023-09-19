La Crosse woman gets 20 months on drug distribution charges

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse woman is sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for her role in distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl in the city.

Paige Roberts was sentenced Tuesday morning in federal court in Madison on charges of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

She also received five years of extended supervision once she's released from prison.

In January 2022, Roberts and a co-defendant, Raphiel Kuntu, became the focus of a La Crosse Police investigation after a large amount of controlled substances were found in a hotel room rented by Roberts.

As part of the investigation, police used an undercover informant to twice buy drugs from Kuntu.

In April 2022, police searched a home shared by Roberts and Kuntu. They found 21 pounds of meth and 2.5 pounds of fentanyl along with a loaded firearm.

The investigation also turned up cell phone messages that showed Roberts was assisting Kuntu with the drug dealing.

Kuntu was sentenced in August to 12 years in prison for his part of the crime.

According to the US Attorney's Office, the judge in the case said Roberts "embraced" her role in the drug dealing. He also noted her "good performance on pre-trial supervision in fashioning a sentence."