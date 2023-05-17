La Crosse woman sentenced for trafficking meth

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse woman gets prison for distributing methamphetamine in the area.
Koujoua Vu, 33, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release in federal court in Madison on Wednesday.
While on state supervision on a previous felony trafficking conviction and on a bond for another open drug dealing charge, Vu sold methamphetamine to a confidential police informant in La Crosse on August 18, 2021.
When her vehicle was pulled over after another buy in October 2021, police found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in the car.
A search of a residence in Onalaska where police said she was living found more methamphetamine, a large amount of cash, and other drug-related items.
Her state supervision was revoked in August 2022. She was ordered to serve an additional two years in prison which will be served concurrently with her federal sentence according to Judge William Conley.
She pleaded guilty to the federal charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on January 26, 2023.