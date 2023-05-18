 Skip to main content
La Crosse YMCA celebrates 140th birthday

  Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Thursday, the La Crosse Area YMCA celebrated its 140th birthday with the community highlighting its programs. 

The YMCA in La Crosse was founded in the spring of 1883. Since then, the organization has evolved to fit the needs of the community. 

La Crosse YMCA CEO Bill Soper said the Y is so much more than a gym. 

"It provides adaptive and inclusive programs for the community, with the goal to address critical community issues," said Soper.  

The YMCA has a variety of programs, which includes cancer survivorship programming and serving more than 200,000 meals a year to community members. 

"It's been wonderful. Today we serve about one in four of our neighbors in the Coulee Region," Soper said. "I think the staff team and our supporters should be really proud of what we're doing today."

For the 140th birthday of the non-profit, about 400 community members gathered at the La Crosse Center to celebrate. The event featured food, games, and surprises with Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens emceeing.

