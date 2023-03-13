La Crosse YMCA gets a little cooler with the addition of a walk-in refrigerator

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Dahl Family YMCA and La Crosse Rotary Lights unveiled a new walk-in cooler Monday afternoon in a ribbon cutting ceremony.
It was made possible with the support from the Rotary Lights, who gifted $20,000 for the purchase of the walk-in cooler.
Only a month into being used, YMCA food program director Courtney Kramolis said they're already seeing positive results.
"We have been able to already, just over the last month since it's been installed, been able to increase the amount of fresh produce that we include in our food pantry," Kramilis said. "Before that, we were just doing shelf stable only. Now we've been able to include dairy products, meat and also fresh produce."
She adds it's also helping the Y reduce its food waste.
Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens said he's excited to see the impacts providing healthy, fresh food.
"They're going to be able to change their menus completely as a result of the refrigeration they have now," Stephens said. "A lot of fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy products that they've never been able to handle to the extent or the volume that they'll be able to do now - that's going to be kind of special."
The YMCA's food program provides more than 200,000 meals and snack to kids throughout the community. Recently, they've expanded to include a delivery food service called Mobile Market Food Pantry.