La Crosse's Hamilton Elementary ending year-round school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse is ending year-round education at Hamilton Elementary. 

The district said in a news release that the school is returning to a traditional school calendar at the end of the 2022-23 school year. 

Hamilton made the switch to a year-round educational plan in 2013. It was the first school in the district to change from a traditional school year. 

An analysis last year looked at the effectiveness of the year-round program.

More than two-thirds of students in the Hamilton area switched to go to different school according to district administration. 

“Our biggest concern regarding the continuation of the year-round school calendar is the opt-out rate of students. In the 2022-2023 school year, 68% of students from the Hamilton Elementary boundary opted out of Hamilton, choosing instead to attend a different school,” said Dr. Aaron Engel. “The year-round model was established at Hamilton Elementary specifically to address the disadvantages associated with poverty which occurs at a higher rate in the Hamilton neighborhood. Despite this intention, 68% of families in this neighborhood have indicated through intradistrict transfers that the year-round model does not meet their needs.”

The release from the district said Hamilton would hold a four-week traditional summer school. For those in the school, they'll have two four-week breaks instead of one six-week summer break. 

Northside Elementary remains on the year-round calendar. 

The district did say that families who want to continue with the year-round model can request a transfer to Northside Elementary. 

