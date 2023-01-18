 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very
late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then
continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and
afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between
1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the
overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with
a glaze of ice accumulations possible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

La Crosse's Jonah Larson appears on 'Good Morning America'

  • Updated
  • 0

Best known for his crochet work, Jonah Larson made a special appearance Wednesday morning on "Good Morning America"

NEW YORK (WXOW) - A national appearance for La Crosse's 'crochet prodigy' Jonah Larson on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday morning. 

Larson went to the New York studios of the show for the segment which looked at his talents with a crochet hook and yarn. 

All four hosts-George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, and Michael Strahan interviewed Jonah on the set. 

Besides talking to him about his creative skills at crochet, they also spoke about that Jonah is doing to help give back to where he came from. 

He was adopted from a village in Ethiopia. Money he's made from his work has gone back to help children in the country. He's helped fund a library and helped improve schools and provide educational materials in the village and country. 

To help with those efforts, they presented Jonah with a $1,500 check from a company called Mighty for soccer and sports equipment for the village. 

During the segment, Jonah gifted each host with a crocheted winter hat he'd made.

MORE: Jonah's Hands

Tags

Recommended for you