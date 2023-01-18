La Crosse's Jonah Larson appears on 'Good Morning America'

NEW YORK (WXOW) - A national appearance for La Crosse's 'crochet prodigy' Jonah Larson on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday morning.
Larson went to the New York studios of the show for the segment which looked at his talents with a crochet hook and yarn.
All four hosts-George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, and Michael Strahan interviewed Jonah on the set.
Besides talking to him about his creative skills at crochet, they also spoke about that Jonah is doing to help give back to where he came from.
He was adopted from a village in Ethiopia. Money he's made from his work has gone back to help children in the country. He's helped fund a library and helped improve schools and provide educational materials in the village and country.
To help with those efforts, they presented Jonah with a $1,500 check from a company called Mighty for soccer and sports equipment for the village.
During the segment, Jonah gifted each host with a crocheted winter hat he'd made.