La Crosse's "Leaf It" initiative enters 2nd year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city of La Crosse introduced the sustainability initiative known as "Leaf It" in 2021, and will continue to use it this fall.
The idea is for residents to keep their fallen leaves and turn them into mulch rather than send them to a landfill. The city says doing so can lead to a healthier lawn and reduce emissions since the use of garbage trucks will be reduced.
Ahleah Harris with the Parks and Rec Department says traditional leaf disposal can have an adverse effect on the environment.
"The landfill always gets overflowing with leaves," Harris said. "That causes runoff into our local waterways. Our sewer systems as well. They're not really geared for leaf build up. It has costly repairs when we have to go in and take all that out."
A total of 275 residents took part in 2021. Harris hopes to at least match that number this year.
She adds that anyone interested in a "Leaf It" sign can pick one up from City Hall for free. Signing up in advance is preferred but not required.