La Crosse's League of Women Voters discuss election integrity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's League of Women Voters hosted a virtual meeting on Tuesday morning to review Wisconsin's election rules ahead of the November 8th midterm election.
LWV members shared their confidence in our local election officials and said they hope to dispel any recent misinformation about Wisconsin elections.
"Locally, we are very fortunate with people who participate in events like this," La Crosse City Clerk Nikki Elsen said. "They are educated, they hear us talk and see all the great things the League does. They believe and trust in the system."
Tuesday's meeting also provided helpful reminders for both in-person and absentee voters.
You can always learn more about your local ballot from the League's website.