La Crosse's League of Women Voters provides history lesson on feminism in the U.S.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's League of Women Voters gave a lesson in feminism to recognize International Women's Day and Women's History Month.
UW-La Crosse Professor Dr. Jodi Vandenberg-Daves was the guest speaker for the virtual event on Wednesday. She highlighted the history of the feminist movement in the U.S., including major setbacks and victories.
Vandenberg-Daves started with the first wave of feminism, then the next in the 1960's, and went on to cover current issues like the wage gap and the 'Me Too' movement.
"Feminists fought for all these legal rights and all these cultural changes," Dr. Vandenberg-Daves said. "It's great that you can go and not be discriminated against for being pregnant, or being a woman, or being a person of color... But it's all about enforcement and keeping our foot on the gas pedal."
The event concluded by asking participants to thank a feminist, because pushing back is how women gained things like the right to vote.