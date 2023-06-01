 Skip to main content
La Crosse's pools opening Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's three public pools are opening this weekend.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department said that Erickson Pool, the North Side Community Pool, and Veterans Memorial Pool are ready to open on Saturday. 

Here's a look at the hours for each:

Erickson Pool, 2412 Losey Boulevard South

Phone: 791-8918

Hours: 10:30-12:15 p.m.-Swim lessons

Monday-Thursday: 12:30-6 p.m.-Open Swim; 6-7 p.m.-Aqua Fitness/Senior Open Swim

Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.-Family Swim; 1-5 p.m.-Open Swim; 5:15-7:15 p.m.-Pool Reservation. 

North Side Community Pool, 816 Sill St.

Phone: 791-8956

Monday-Thursday: 1-5 p.m.-Open Swim; 5:30-7:15 p.m. Swim Lessons

Friday-Sunday: 1-5 p.m.-Open Swim; 5:15-7:15 p.m.-Pool Reservation

Veterans Memorial Field, 1901 Campbell Road

Phone: 791-8919

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Swim Lessons; 1-6 p.m.-Open Swim; 6-7 p.m.-Aqua Fitness/Lap swim

Friday-Sunday: 1-5 p.m.-Open Swim; 5:15-7:15 p.m.-Pool Reservation. 

All pool hours are subject to change due to weather and attendance according to the city.

Memberships are available for the season which runs until August 20.

Family memberships are $195/$130 for city residents w/discount. It includes a maximum of 2 adult guardians and any children/step-children under 18.

Single memberships are $98/65 for city residents w/discount. 

Pool punch passes are also available for $30 for 30 punches or five punches for $5.00 or any increment of 5. They're available at the Black River Beach Neighborhood center at 1433 Rose St. or La Crosse City Hall at 400 La Crosse Street. Each pool visit is equal to two punches for youth and adults.  

