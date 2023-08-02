La Farge area woman injured when pinned between two vehicles

LA FARGE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Farge area woman is hurt when she's pinned between two vehicles at a home late Tuesday morning.
It happened at a residence on N. Elk Run Rd. in the Town of Webster just before 11:30 a.m.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said Sherry L. Morrison, 50, was trying to jump start a vehicle in her driveway when the first vehicle rolled ahead which pinned her between the two vehicles.
Members of the La Farge Fire Department were able to separate the vehicles and free Morrison.
She was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.