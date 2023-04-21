La Farge man arrested on burglary charges

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural La Farge area man is arrested in connection with a burglary investigation in La Crosse.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said Kenneth Ray Stroops, 37, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
He said that besides the arrest, stolen property worth approximately $1,800 was recovered.
Stroops was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property and a probation violation.
At a hearing Friday morning, he was given a $500 signature bond. He remains jailed, however, on a probation hold by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Torgerson said that formal charges would be sought by either or both the Vernon County District Attorney's Office or the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office.