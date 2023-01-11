La Farge man gets trapped in vehicle after crash

READSTOWN, Wis. (WXOW) - Icy roads are to blame for a crash that left a La Farge man trapped in his vehicle.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Bernie J. Larry, 63, was headed south on Highway 131 near Readstown around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Near McCarty Road, as he was traveling around a corner, his vehicle hit a patch of ice on the road.
The vehicle spun, crossed the centerline, and went into the opposite ditch. As the vehicle went into the ditch, it rolled over onto the driver's side.
Larry became trapped in the vehicle and couldn't get out. The Readstown Fire Department went to the scene and extricated Larry from the vehicle.
He wasn't injured, but was checked out at the scene by Readstown EMS.