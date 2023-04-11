La Farge woman killed in Vernon Co. motorcycle crash, one hurt in another

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Farge woman is dead after a collision between the motorcycle she was a passenger on and a horse-drawn buggy in rural Vernon County.
The crash happened on Sunday, April 9 at around 4:30 p.m. according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
The motorcycle, driven by 53-year-old Joseph Oium, was headed north on Sandhill Road in the Town of Whitestown. A horse-drawn buggy with two juveniles was headed south. The sheriff's office said the horse became spooked and collided with the motorcycle.
Oium and his passenger, 54-year-old Kim Oium, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Kim Oium had severe injuries and died at the scene. Joseph Oium refused treatment for back, head, and hand injuries although the sheriff's office said he may have later gone for treatment.
The two juveniles on the buggy weren't injured.
On Monday, a rural Viroqua man was hurt when his motorcycle suffered some kind of mechanical issue which caused the bike to crash.
Richard W. Langer, 66, lost control of the bike on Highway 56 near Highway 82 in the Town of Viroqua around 3:50 p.m.
The sheriff's office said the motorcycle slid 64 feet before coming to rest in the middle of the road.
Langer, who was wearing appropriate safety gear, was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment.