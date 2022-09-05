 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Labor Day parade returns to La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0
labor one

The La Crosse Labor Day parade route final stretch taking the procession down Caledonia Street.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Labor Day parade returned to La Crosse after being cancelled the past two years.

COVID concerns put the annual tradition on hold, but Monday morning at 10 a.m. an energetic procession was welcomed back on the city's north side.

labor two

Some top notch baton twirling took place during the Labor Day parade.

The parade route runs roughly ten blocks, beginning at the Kane and Gillette streets, taking one left turn that begins the home stretch down Caledonia street. The end of the parade leads to the beginning of Labor Day Fest at Copeland Park. 

labor three

Organizers of the day's events said while celebrating Labor Day, take care to remind friends, family and co-workers that all work has value.

This year's parade marshal was Bill Brockmiller, a former president and current treasurer of the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, who put together the event.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you