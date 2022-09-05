Labor Day parade returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Labor Day parade returned to La Crosse after being cancelled the past two years.
COVID concerns put the annual tradition on hold, but Monday morning at 10 a.m. an energetic procession was welcomed back on the city's north side.
The parade route runs roughly ten blocks, beginning at the Kane and Gillette streets, taking one left turn that begins the home stretch down Caledonia street. The end of the parade leads to the beginning of Labor Day Fest at Copeland Park.
This year's parade marshal was Bill Brockmiller, a former president and current treasurer of the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, who put together the event.