Labor Fest returns to Copeland Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a two year hiatus, Labor Fest returned to Copeland Park as employees from several local business gathered for the federal holiday.
Patrons and their families could enjoy a good meal, a youth saw dust pile, kids fishing pond as well as rounds of bingo.
This comes as many employers nationwide in all industries look to hire.
Mike Davis, President of Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, says blue collar jobs Wisconsin is known for will never go out of style and increasing benefits can assist in filling certain roles.
"We could always use more manufacturing jobs," Davis said. "Those are good paying family jobs that support the middle class. The job market is just so busy right now. It's a good market to be looking for a job. I don't think they're having a hard time finding people. It's just a matter of finding the right people."
He also spoke about wages for workers, too.
"Personally, I feel there should be an increase in minimum wage. If you can't live on that wage, what's the point of it? You can only have so many kids working for minimum wage. Those jobs need to be able to support people in our community as well."
Minimum wage in the state sits at the federal requirement of $7.25. Minnesota will increase minimum wage to $10.59 in 2023 for most employers.
Davis feels employers should collaborate with local high schools and technical colleges to train students for those positions prior to them joining the workforce.