Labor leaders talk workforce solutions in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With 2.5 jobs available for every Wisconsin college graduate, the need to fill roles across the board has been difficult for many industries.
That's why the "Winning with Wisconsin" forum was held in La Crosse on Wednesday. Several experts on labor came together to brainstorm innovative ideas on how to address the issues with the Department of Workforce Development.
Among the panel of speakers was Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, who says that Wisconsin workforce statistics are good, but outside help will be needed to get desired results.
"We have one of the lowest unemployment rates, in the state of Wisconsin, with the highest number of people working," Rodriguez said. "We really need to do more to make sure we can attract people into the state and retain workers here so we can meet the needs of the business community here in Wisconsin."
She says one way to bring workers to the Badger State is to have paid family leave, which is a proposal in Gov. Evers' budget. Only a handful of states have put paid family leave mandates into law. None of them are in the Midwest.
Getting workers trained for fields such as agriculture, automotive and childcare has been an issue for some time according to Roger Stanford, President of Western Technical College.
“Where we made a mistake as educational situations is we forgot to talk about the trades for about 20 years," Stanford said. "In high schools. In our society. And we undervalued them. But the value is really high. Using the example of a plumber or a mechanic, these jobs are phenomenal. They pay well. They have a life sustaining wage. And economically, we need them in Wisconsin.”
Nursing is especially struggling to find new workers. One solution mentioned at the forum was the creation of an online portal to streamline license certification.
Craig Masters with Gundersen Health System says a speed to market approach can bode well for healthcare.
“The faster we can get people to market, or the faster we can get people from their education to their workforce, they’re on the job that much faster," Masters said. "Sometimes it’s months that they’re waiting. Sometimes it’s a very long time. Anytime we can get people from their training and into the workforce, then it’s a huge benefit for us as an organization.”
Masters added that other healthcare roles in need of being filled include physicians and pharmacists.