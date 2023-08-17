Lack of childcare funding is impacting Wisconsin families and workforce

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Childcare Centers throughout Wisconsin are starting to feel the effects of a lack of funding on the federal and state levels.
The Child Care Counts Program was created to stabilize and sustain the childcare industry but helping pay operation costs, higher wages and ensuring that providers could stay open during the pandemic.
That funding is set to run out in 2024. Wisconsin state legislators rejected Governor Tony Evers more than $300 million funding proposal within the biennial state budget.
"I really see probably a lot of other small businesses closing their doors because they can't make ends meet, or even large businesses for that matter," Kids at Play Child Care Center owner Angie Pfaff said. "I think that it's important. We rely on that funding without charging parents' tuition that's out of this world - we can't afford to stay open then."
Child care facilities throughout the state are already shutting down, which impacts families day-to-day lives. Like those who attend the only state licensed daycare in Cashton.
"We got an email from our provider saying that as of the 25th, we will no longer have a daycare provider here in town," Cashton resident John Lutz said.
He added that he was "lucky" to be able to find a job that supports their schedule but worries about other parents.
"You're going to demoralize the workforce that's finally building back up after COVID and we're going to take that away," Lutz said. "Not all parents are going to be able to work, you've got single parents out there, what are they going to do?"
Governor Evers has called for a special session to address the states childcare issues and the impacts on Wisconsin's workforce.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said in a statement, "The best way to fix Wisconsin's workforce shortage is to create a competitive tax structure that will attract talent and private investment to our state."
Monday, Evers called for Wisconsin Republicans to listen to their constituents and be willing to discuss the matter.
"At the end of the day, they're hearing from parents. Parents are tax payers too, parents are voters and they expect that they should do the right thing," Evers said. "Let's at least have a dialogue about it. I'd say most legislators have had their children in childcare at one time or another."
Evers is proposing to invest over $1 billion of the state's $4 billion surplus to prevent a collapse of Wisconsin's child care industry and to bolster the state's workforce. The special session is set for September 20.