 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air Quality
Advisory which remains in effect until 6 AM CDT Monday. This advisory
affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in arrival, is
moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and will travel
south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The PM2.5 air quality
index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The
best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside across western Wisconsin on
Friday as high pressure moves over the state and limits atmospheric
mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically maximized
during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the
next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Lack of childcare funding is impacting Wisconsin families and workforce

  • Updated
  • 0
childcare2.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Childcare Centers throughout Wisconsin are starting to feel the effects of a lack of funding on the federal and state levels. 

The Child Care Counts Program was created to stabilize and sustain the childcare industry but helping pay operation costs, higher wages and ensuring that providers could stay open during the pandemic. 

Childcare1.jpg

That funding is set to run out in 2024. Wisconsin state legislators rejected Governor Tony Evers more than $300 million funding proposal within the biennial state budget. 

"I really see probably a lot of other small businesses closing their doors because they can't make ends meet, or even large businesses for that matter," Kids at Play Child Care Center owner Angie Pfaff said. "I think that it's important. We rely on that funding without charging parents' tuition that's out of this world - we can't afford to stay open then."

Child care facilities throughout the state are already shutting down, which impacts families day-to-day lives. Like those who attend the only state licensed daycare in Cashton. 

"We got an email from our provider saying that as of the 25th, we will no longer have a daycare provider here in town," Cashton resident John Lutz said. 

Lutz Family.jpg

He added that he was "lucky" to be able to find a job that supports their schedule but worries about other parents. 

"You're going to demoralize the workforce that's finally building back up after COVID and we're going to take that away," Lutz said. "Not all parents are going to be able to work, you've got single parents out there, what are they going to do?"

Governor Evers has called for a special session to address the states childcare issues and the impacts on Wisconsin's workforce.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said in a statement, "The best way to fix Wisconsin's workforce shortage is to create a competitive tax structure that will attract talent and private investment to our state."

Monday, Evers called for Wisconsin Republicans to listen to their constituents and be willing to discuss the matter. 

Evers Child care.jpg

"At the end of the day, they're hearing from parents. Parents are tax payers too, parents are voters and they expect that they should do the right thing," Evers said. "Let's at least have a dialogue about it. I'd say most legislators have had their children in childcare at one time or another."

Evers is proposing to invest over $1 billion of the state's $4 billion surplus to prevent a collapse of Wisconsin's child care industry and to bolster the state's workforce. The special session is set for September 20.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you