Lack of jailers 'almost crisis level' in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Wisconsin is seeing a lack of jailers in jails and prisons across the state.
Jailer staffing has 'become almost a crisis level' according to Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb in a recent article for the Badger Project
The state is seeing the lowest number of jailers since data began being compiled in 2008.
“There’s been shortages throughout the state,” La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel said. “The La Crosse County Jail was down about nine officers earlier this year and we’re down about four right now.”
The majority of the vacancies are the result of retirement Sheriff Siegel said. For jails and prisons around the state, getting jailers in the door is a chore.
“The Wisconsin Department of Corrections, which is different than our local law enforcement, has a 40% vacancy rate in the state prisons,” Siegel said. “We don’t see that at the local level.”
But some counties are seeing this at the local level. Marathon, Dunn, Dane, and Brown counties are all considered understaffed. Sheriff Siegel said the under staffing in his department means longer work hours.
“Our jail officers have to work a lot more 12 hour shifts and cover open shifts,” he said.
Jailer Toby Berg, who's worked for La Crosse County for 20 years, said he’s been working more hours to fill the void.
“You’re going to be working more hours,” Berg said. “You know there is going to be overtime to fill the empty shifts, and that is part of anyplace you work. If that happens that is what you are going to be doing. That is what happens here when we’re short staffed. There’s more overtime shifts to fill.”
The current shortages pose problems and Sheriff Siegel believes better pay for jailers could attract more applicants.