LADCO hosts Economic Forum Tuesday night at the Cargill Room

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) hosted its 65th Business Forum.
Area businesses and elected officials gathered to discuss the state of the job force and possible solutions to the workforce crisis.
Center on Wisconsin Strategy (COWS) Associate Director Lauren Dresser was the keynotes speaker at the event and presented "Building Stronger Labor Markets."
According to Dresser, Wisconsin saw labor market tightening before the pandemic.
"In the state of Wisconsin we have more people retiring out of the labor market every year than coming into it," Dresser said. "That just means that employers are going to be fighting for workers and we're going to see that going forward."
She added that with those underlying factors, the pandemic just made working harder.
Though she's spent decades researching and following these numbers, she can't predict what's to come but discussed what she'd like to see, especially for those in low wage jobs.
"In terms of the pay of the job, in terms of the scheduling practiced and lack of benefits," Dresser said. "If seeing this labor market tightening creates a kind of change in the way we reward that work - that would be something I think would be great to have."
