Ladies Day Luncheon rounds out Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Oktoberfest may have ended for most on Saturday, but many took part in one final festivity by way of the annual Ladies Day Luncheon.
Sponsored by former Mrs. Oktoberfest winners for the last 20 years, the event brings in royalty past and present to share good times. A total of 241 people reserved a spot at the meal, held in the Cargill Room at the Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern.
The guest speaker was Misty Lown, who shared her story on how she started her dance company in La Crosse.
Mrs. Oktoberfest from 2019-20, Darryle Clott, described the entire weekend with one word.
"Fun," Clott said. "Everybody that goes to the fest has fun. That's the bottom line. Fun. This is a really special event to all of us. It's near and dear to our hearts because we sponsor it. But it's a fun event. Everyone loves it and why wouldn't they?"
The menu consisted of lemon pepper chicken breast and roasted baby potatoes.
Oktoberfest 2023 is set for next September 28-30.