Lake Park bandshell added to National Register

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The sounds of music and more have been heard at the Lake Park bandshell in Winona for over 100 years.
The Winona Municipal Band has been performing in the historic bandshell since its inception in 1924.
The bandshell that has just been placed on the National Register, a list of sites deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance and great artistic value.
And the bandshell is just that, as it was created to showcase local artists.
“It’s a testament to the legacy of Winona,” said Emily Kurashcasey, Chairman for the Heritage and Preservation Commission. "We celebrate our arts and culture now that we have some incredible venues and festivals and events that take place, but that's not something new to our community, it’s been here since the inception of when the town was settled and prior to that.”
Built near the north shore of Lake Winona, the bandshell is a stilted spherical half dome set on a concrete platform. It is a unique example of its style, with the only other example being located in Central Park, New York City.
The bandshell has been the city’s prime outdoor venue for music, and it is as well used today as it was in the year it was built.
Every Wednesday night from mid-June to mid-August, the Winona Municipal Band entertains the community with different genres of music, just as they have been doing for the past 100 years, preserving the history of the bandshell as well as the band itself.
“We have long seen the history of this,” said Levi Lundak, Director of the Winona Municipal Band. “There are people in the band that have been playing in this band for over fifty years, so over half of the duration of this bandshell, which is old. They've been here performing for the city of Winona. And that history, it just comes alive.”
The bandshell continues to serve the arts culture of Winona, and now that it is on the National Register, the arts community may utilize the structure for decades to come.
“By honoring it and putting it on the National Register we hope it continues to persist and remain a fixture in our community and can last another hundred years, another two hundred years and continue to serve the arts culture of Winona,” said Luke Sims, a Winona City Planner.
The bandshell is now just one of the 49 historic Winona sites listed on the National Register.
To celebrate its addition, the Municipal Band will be performing in the bandshell on August 9, and August 16.