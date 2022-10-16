Lancer Wall of Excellence remembers Rick Boyer

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Former La Crescent baseball coach Rick Boyer achieved many things during his career, including a 2009 state title, and he was honored for his efforts by the Lancer Wall of Excellence Sunday.
Friends, family and more gathered to share stories about the local legend who passed away in March of last year.
Rick's son, Aaron Boyer, says he was just as great a family man as he was a coach.
"He loved to have fun," Aaron Boyer said. "He loved to be everybody's friend. He was everybody's friend. If there was something fun to do, he wanted to do it. He was always in on the action and people loved him."
Aaron says that his father would say his greatest accomplishment would be turning the boys he coached into men.