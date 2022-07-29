Lane closures and detour planned next week in La Crescent for bridge project

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Drivers can expect to find some changes next week in La Crescent as the date approaches to install a pedestrian bridge over Highway 61.
The lane closures begin on Monday, August 1.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said the northbound right lane and turn lane of Hwy 61/14, north of the intersection with South Third Street and Hwy 61/14/16, will be closed. The lane closure will be in effect through the end of the day on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The detours begin on Thursday night, August 4, which is when MnDOT is scheduled to install the pedestrian bridge over the highway.
During that time, here's how the detours will affect drivers:
Southbound Hwy 61/14 traffic planning to continue south on Hwy 16 or travel east on Hwy 61/14/16 to La Crosse will be detoured left onto South Chestnut Street, then travel south under the highway and reconnect with Hwy 16 where motorists can either travel left or right to continue to their destinations. This detour will be in place from 11 p.m., Thursday to 1 a.m., Friday.
Northbound Hwy 16 traffic or westbound Hwy 61/14/16 traffic headed toward Interstate 90 will need to turn onto South Chestnut Street south of the intersection and follow it north to reconnect with the highway. This detour will be in place from 8 p.m., Thursday to 4 a.m., Friday.
MnDOT said they are placing barricades and detour signs up for motorists.