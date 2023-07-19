Lanesboro looking to enhance its winter tourism with the help of the University of Minnesota

LANESBORO, Minn. (KIMT) - The University of Minnesota is working with the city to best use a $50,000 grant from the Blandin foundation.
Since February, the university's tourism center started gathering information from tourists to determine what areas the city can improve.
The university set out three suggestions for the city: provide better access to food options, increase indoor events, and embrace outdoor activities.
The tourism center recommended restaurants sell basic groceries and explore adding a self-service grocery store.
It was also suggested Lanesboro to market themselves as a quiet getaway.
"If you're looking for quiet, you're gonna find beautiful quiet here in Lanesboro. We know that's our biggest asset so how can we market that and educate people. If you just need a quiet break, you need a change of scenery from your four walls, there's opportunity here in Lanesboro," said Alison Leathers of the Lanesboro Businesses Commission Group.