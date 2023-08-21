Lansing, Iowa man found guilty of murder

WAUKON, Iowa (WXOW/KIMT) - A jury finds a Lansing, Iowa man guilty of killing another man in 2022.
Andrew Raymond Karvel, 66, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the strangulation death of Daniel William Lunde, 83, also of Lansing.
His body was found in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street in Lansing on May 9, 2022.
A little more than three months later, on August 17, Karvel was arrested.
Karvel pleaded not guilty in the case. His trial began on August 16 at the Allamakee County Courthouse in Waukon.
A date for his sentencing hasn't been set.