BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lansing, Iowa man found guilty of murder

  • Updated
court gavel-scales of justice.jpg

WAUKON, Iowa (WXOW/KIMT) - A jury finds a Lansing, Iowa man guilty of killing another man in 2022.

Andrew Karvel

Andrew Karvel

Andrew Raymond Karvel, 66, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the strangulation death of Daniel William Lunde, 83, also of Lansing. 

His body was found in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street in Lansing on May 9, 2022. 

A little more than three months later, on August 17, Karvel was arrested. 

Karvel pleaded not guilty in the case. His trial began on August 16 at the Allamakee County Courthouse in Waukon. 

A date for his sentencing hasn't been set. 

