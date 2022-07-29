Lansing ready for RAGBRAI finish

Lansing, IA - (WXOW) - Lansing, Iowa is prepared for the masses. RAGBRAI 2022, the world's biggest bike ride, will finish in Lansing on Saturday. This year marks the 49th running of the bicycle trek that begins on the west side of Iowa. Riders traditionally dip their rear tire in the Missouri River before heading east.
"We expect about 18,000 cyclists to show up in Lansing," said Ian Zahren, the Lansing RAGBRAI Executive Director. "I'm incredibly excited and incredibly terrified and nervous, but mostly excited."
Once in Lansing, bikers will dip their front tire in the Mississippi River.
"It's all hands on deck," said local business owner Dave Janzen. "It takes everybody in town to control this organized chaos that's going to come through town."
It's a welcomed chaos however, as the business owners get a big boost for their local economy.
"It's a good group of people," said Justin Shepard, owner of Shep's Place right along the river next to the tire dipping point. "They're nice, they're fun and they have a good time."
There's an additional bump in population that comes with RAGBRAI in town.
"In addition to the riders you have all the support teams and people who are transporting gear," said Andy Kelleher of Main Street Lansing. "We may be looking at around 40,000 people passing through town."
Lansing's population is 968.
Riders are expected to start arriving early Saturday morning with the big group beginning to arrive between 10 am. and 1 p.m.