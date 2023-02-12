Last day of La Crosse Sports Show draws large crowd

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The final day of the La Crosse Sports Show was Sunday following a weekend of avid outdoorsmen to see the latest products.
Items such as ATVs and boats were on display and available for purchase. Some entertainment included a trout fishing pond and performances from Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel.
Countless vendors set up shop in the La Crosse Center hoping drum up interest from customers.
"I typically do about 8-10 trade shows per year starting in February," Anthony Meyers said. "I generate quite a bit of business at these events. It's nice to personally meet customers."
Meyers owns a custom turkey call business in La Crosse and says it takes around 90 minutes to manufacture one of his products.