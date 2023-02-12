 Skip to main content
Last day of La Crosse Sports Show draws large crowd

  • Updated
SPORT SHOW1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The final day of the La Crosse Sports Show was Sunday following a weekend of avid outdoorsmen to see the latest products.

Items such as ATVs and boats were on display and available for purchase. Some entertainment included a trout fishing pond and performances from Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel.

SPORT SHOW2.jpg

Countless vendors set up shop in the La Crosse Center hoping drum up interest from customers.

"I typically do about 8-10 trade shows per year starting in February," Anthony Meyers said. "I generate quite a bit of business at these events. It's nice to personally meet customers."

Meyers owns a custom turkey call business in La Crosse and says it takes around 90 minutes to manufacture one of his products.

