Last of Afghan refugees leave Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - The last of more than 12,000 Afghan refugees temporarily housed at Fort McCoy have left the facility.
The Department of Homeland Security announced the departure of the group on Tuesday, nearly six months to the day after the government announced that the Afghans would be arriving in Western Wisconsin and elsewhere around the country as part of Operation Allies Welcome.
In all, more than 74,000 Afghans resettled in Wisconsin and across the United States after evacuating from their home country in 2021.
Fort McCoy was one of several Department of Defense installations in the U.S. that took part in resettlement operations.
The first refugees began arriving at the fort in late August. Eventually, more than 12,600 evacuees spent time at the fort before resettling elsewhere in the country.
Community organizations and volunteers assisted with getting the newly arrived people on the right path.
“I would like to thank the federal staff, servicemembers, volunteers, and members of the local community whose dedication was critical to the success of our mission at Fort McCoy,” said Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Senior Response Official for Operation Allies Welcome. “With the help of our partners across government and non-profit organizations, the 12,600 Afghan evacuees who were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy have now joined their new communities, and we have completed operations at seven of the eight safe haven locations.”
Fort McCoy was the second-to-last installation with evacuees. About 1,200 Afghans remain at a Department of Defense installation in New Jersey.